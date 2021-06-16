Soccer-Italy v Switzerland teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Italy and Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Spinazzola, Leonardo Bonucci; Manuel Locatelli, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella; Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

