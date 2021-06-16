Left Menu

Biden says Putin's actions diminish Russia's global standing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:19 IST
Biden says Putin's actions diminish Russia's global standing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said after his summit in Geneva with Vladimir Putin that actions taken by the Russian leader "diminishes" his country's standing on the world stage.

"What would it be like if we engaged in activities that he's engaged in?" Biden said at a news conference. "It diminishes the standing of a country that is desperately trying to make sure it maintains its standing as a major world power."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Google announces six new features for Android users globally

Google announces six new features for Android users globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021