Biden says Putin's actions diminish Russia's global standing

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said after his summit in Geneva with Vladimir Putin that actions taken by the Russian leader "diminishes" his country's standing on the world stage.

"What would it be like if we engaged in activities that he's engaged in?" Biden said at a news conference. "It diminishes the standing of a country that is desperately trying to make sure it maintains its standing as a major world power."

