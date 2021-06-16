Left Menu

Probe points to structural flaw behind Mexico City metro accident

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed the incident was caused by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday.

Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City's public works department, said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used including bolts, and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed.

The accident killed 26 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

