Biden, Putin reaffirm nuclear war cannot be won -joint statement

Today, we reaffirm the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement said. The United States and Russia will embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures, it said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:58 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their commitment to arms control and risk reduction in a joint statement after their summit on Wednesday. "The recent extension of the New START Treaty exemplifies our commitment to nuclear arms control. Today, we reaffirm the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement said.

The United States and Russia will embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures, it said. Biden and Putin "have demonstrated that, even in periods of tension, they are able to make progress on our shared goals of ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war."

