Left Menu

China's new home prices grew slightly in May

Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.6% in May from April, when it also grew at the same pace, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 4.9%, slightly faster than a 4.8% rise in April.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 07:16 IST
China's new home prices grew slightly in May
  • Country:
  • China

New home prices in China rose at a steady pace in May, data showed on Thursday, as government measures to rein in the property market were eclipsed by heated demand for homes in some major cities. Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.6% in May from April, when it also grew at the same pace, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 4.9%, slightly faster than a 4.8% rise in April. Chinese property prices have risen strongly this year despite increasing government attempts to reduce speculation in the market and prevent asset bubbles. Cooling measures have included imposing stricter rules for home buyers, curbing loans to developers and guiding banks to increase mortgage rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021