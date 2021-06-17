Left Menu

China state planner says to release metal reserves at an appropriate time

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 08:07 IST
China state planner says to release metal reserves at an appropriate time
  • Country:
  • China

China's state planner said on Thursday it will work with other departments to release state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc at an appropriate time to boost market supply, lower firms' cost pressures and guide prices to a return to normal ranges.

Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said that they had achieved preliminary results in curbing surges in commodity prices, and the NDRC will step up supervision on spot and futures markets and safeguard normal market order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021