Experts agree to ease emergency curbs in Tokyo but warn of risks -minister
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that a panel of government-appointed experts had approved a plan to downgrade the state of emergency in eight prefectures including Tokyo, which will host the Olympics in just over a month.
Speaking at the end of the meeting, Nishimura, who oversees Japan's coronavirus response, said the latter half of the discussions centred on the wisdom of lifting the emergency state in Tokyo.
With the pace of decline in new infections slowing in recent days, some warned of a likely rebound and stressed the need to respond without hesitation through further curbs or even the reinstatement of a state of emergency, Nishimura said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan to donate additional $800 mln, vaccines to WHO's COVAX body - media
Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join -Bloomberg
Japan medical adviser says hosting Olympics 'not normal' in current pandemic state
Olympics-As unpredictable Games looms, Japan's sponsors struggle to adapt
Cabinet gives nod to India-Japan MoC on urban development