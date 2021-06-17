Left Menu

West Bengal Governor to meet President Kovind today

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan today at 11

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan today at 11:30 am. "Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Sudesh Dhankhar will call on President of India Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30 am," tweeted Dhankhar's office.

West Bengal Governor reached New Delhi on Tuesday night late. Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

