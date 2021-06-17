Left Menu

Four arrested for sexual abuse of minor girls at Jharkhand shelter home

Four persons including the manager, his wife, and the warden of a shelter home in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur were arrested in connection with physical exploitation and sexual molestation of minor girls from the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, informed the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-06-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 10:39 IST
Four persons including the manager, his wife, and the warden of a shelter home in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur were arrested in connection with physical exploitation and sexual molestation of minor girls from the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, informed the police on Wednesday. A statement issued by Jamshedpur city superintendent of police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jat, said that the police have arrested the manager of Mother Teresa Welfare trust, Harpal Singh, his wife Pushpa Tirki, warden Geeta Devi and one more person in connection with the complaint given by minor girls living at the trust.

It stated that a few minor girls had complained about physical exploitation and sexual molestation, forced work, etc at the shelter home located at Telco in Jamshedpur. It further stated that acting upon the complaint, an FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched.

The police informed that all efforts are being made to trace two minor inmates who went missing in the process of shifting to another shelter home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

