Left Menu

Moderate rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal today

Intense to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours on Thursday.

ANI | West Bengal | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:18 IST
Moderate rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intense to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department, Kolkata predicted thunderstorms with lightning.

"Light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Nadia, East and West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Bankura districts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours," the IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021