Kerala: Liquor shops witness long queues after lockdown curbs ease

As Kerala allows reopening of liquor outlets and bars after easing the Covid-induced lockdown on Thursday, long queues were seen outside BevCo outlet (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) at Power House road in Thiruvananthapuram and other liquor outlets.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:50 IST
Visual from outside BevCO outlet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Kerala allows reopening of liquor outlets and bars after easing the Covid-induced lockdown on Thursday, long queues were seen outside BevCo outlet (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) at Power House road in Thiruvananthapuram and other liquor outlets. Saju Abraham, Sub Inspector of Kerala Police told ANI that the liquor shops were scheduled to open at 9 AM, but the impatient crowd began queuing an hour before. "The liquor shops opened at 9 AM, but the customers started queuing way before. There was a long queue outside BevCo at 8 AM," he said.

He also mentioned that fines were being imposed on those who were violating COVID norms. "We have made three separate queues so that there is no overcrowding. If anyone violates social distancing, we slap fine on them". In the wake of a resumption of liquor sales in the state from today, the police directed people arriving at sales outlets and bars to use masks and sanitizers and maintain social distance. The state police chief also directed to intensify patrolling near such establishments to ensure the following of COVID protocols.

The Kerala government had eased the curbs from today while announcing the continuation of complete lockdown on weekends. Shops selling essential items have been allowed to operate daily from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The government has also allowed the operation of public transport on a limited basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

