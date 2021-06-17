Left Menu

ReNew Power CMD Sumant Sinha recognised as SDG Pioneers by UNGC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:05 IST
ReNew Power CMD Sumant Sinha recognised as SDG Pioneers by UNGC
  • Country:
  • India

United Nations Global Compact has recognised Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD of ReNew Power, as one of the ten SDG Pioneers 2021, for his work to advance access to clean and affordable energy.

SDG Pioneers are business leaders selected by the UN Global Compact for doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labor, and anti-corruption.

Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power was recognised as an SDG Pioneer of the year, a company statement said.

As the leader of India’s leading renewable energy company, ReNew Power, Sumant has set an example by building the core business of ReNew Power around the targets of SDG 7.

This honor comes in recognition of Sumant's work to advance access to clean and affordable energy (SDG 7), it added.

Under his leadership, ReNew Power has aligned its operations to the objectives of Agenda 2030, and has forged partnerships for achieving various SDGs, beyond just SDG 7.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD of ReNew Power stressed that a green recovery is of paramount importance in the post-pandemic planet, and we must ensure that this recovery is accelerated through partnerships.

ReNew Power has been a participant in the UN Global Compact since 2016.

As signatories of 'Race to Zero' and 'Terra Carta', ReNew is committed to reducing emissions and creating a sustainable future by adopting Science Based targets, the company stated.

The 2021 SDG Pioneers were announced during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2021 on June 16.

''These ten exceptional professionals show exactly what can be done by business to make a difference that not only serves shareholders but also society at large,'' said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021