Telangana Labour Minister's brother booked for organising card games, violating COVID guidelines

Telangana Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy's brother Narsimha Reddy was booked on Thursday for organising card games (gambling) at a private property in Bowenpally, said the police.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
He was also booked for violating COVID-19 protocols and lockdown rules, the Police further said.

A Task Force police team conducted the raid and nabbed Narsimha Reddy along with others and handed them over to Bowenpally police for further action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

