5 injured in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Palghar

Five persons were severely injured in a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning. "Fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighting operation is underway," said Palghar Collector's Office.

"The 5 people who were severely injured due to the explosion have been hospitalised," it added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)