Left Menu

Dr Blade Nzimande welcomes sentencing of Ramabulana's murderer

At the time of her unfortunate death, Ramabulana was studying for an N6 Business Management qualification and preparing for her final examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:13 IST
Dr Blade Nzimande welcomes sentencing of Ramabulana's murderer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has welcomed the sentencing of Aubrey Manaka for the brutal rape and murder of Capricorn TVET College student, Precious Ramabulana.

Ramabulana, aged 19, was found dead in her room off-campus in November 2019. Law enforcement reports said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

At the time of her unfortunate death, Ramabulana was studying for an N6 Business Management qualification and preparing for her final examinations.

The 29-year-old Manaka pleaded guilty and was sentenced by the Limpopo High Court to two life sentences for rape and murder, eight years for robbery with intent to rape and 15 years for robbery with grievous bodily harm.

"This was a barbaric and shameful act, which must be denounced. Our young women must feel safe in society. May Precious's soul rests in eternal peace, and may her loved ones and friends find strength and peace," said the Minister in a statement on Tuesday.

The Minister has since tasked the Department of Higher Education and Training's agency, Higher Health, with ensuring that issues of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) are addressed on all campuses in order to create safe spaces for all students.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021