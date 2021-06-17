Left Menu

Cargo vessel runs aground off Maharashtra coast, ICG rescues all 16 crew

Indian Coast Guard, in a daredevil sea-air coordinated mission rescued 16 crew members of a cargo vessel that ran aground off Revdanda near Maharastra's Raigad coast on Thursday.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:22 IST
Sea-air coordinated operation of Indian Coast Guard (Source: Still from IGC video) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian Coast Guard, in a daredevil sea-air coordinated mission rescued 16 crew members of a cargo vessel that ran aground off Revdanda near Maharastra's Raigad coast on Thursday. The ICG used two Chetak helicopters from Daman and ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan to rescue the crew of the Barge MV Mangalam, amidst inclement weather and rough sea conditions, according to the Coast Guard officials.

All crew members have been rescued and are safe, the Coast Guard said. "In a daredevil sea-air coordinated Operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions,#ICG 02 Chetak Helicopters ex-Daman & Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan rescued 16 crew from Barge MV Mangalam reported aground off #Revdanda #Mumbai today. All crew safe", the Indian Coast Guard tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

