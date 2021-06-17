Left Menu

Govt appoints private person Aashish Chandorkar as director at India's WTO mission

Chandorkar is director of Bengaluru-based policy think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, is appointed to the post of Councillor, Permanent Mission of India PMI, World Trade Organisation WTO, Geneva at DSDirector level for a period of three years, the department of commerce has said in an office order.The WTO is a 164-member multi-lateral body, which deals with global trade.

Ahead of the WTO's ministerial conference later this year, the government has appointed a private person Aashish Chandorkar as Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission in the World Trade Organisation for three years.

For the first time, a private person has been appointed at the Mission. Chandorkar is director of Bengaluru-based policy think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.

"Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, is appointed to the post of Councillor, Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva (at DS/Director level) for a period of three years," the department of commerce has said in an office order.

The WTO is a 164-member multi-lateral body, which deals with global trade. India is a member since 1995.

