FMC Corporation appoints Ravi Annavarapu as President of FMC India

Agriculture science firm FMC Corporation on Thursday announced the appointment of Ravi Annavarapu as the new president of FMC India. The appointment is effective July 1, 2021. ''Annavarapu will be responsible for the company's business strategy and performance in India. He will succeed Pramod Thota, who is taking on the role of president of FMC U.S.A,'' the company said in a statement. Annavarapu, who currently holds the position of Director of Sales and Marketing in FMC India, has been elevated now. Annavarapu joined FMC in 2013 as director of Corporate Strategy and Development and held senior commercial roles in the former FMC Health and Nutrition business, including Global Head of Marketing in 2016. Two years later, he relocated from the US to India as director of Marketing, Strategy, and Business Development, and was named to his most recent position in 2019. US-based FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management.

