Left Menu

FMC Corporation appoints Ravi Annavarapu as President of FMC India

Agriculture science firm FMC Corporation on Thursday announced the appointment of Ravi Annavarapu as the new president of FMC India. Annavarapu joined FMC in 2013 as director of Corporate Strategy and Development and held senior commercial roles in the former FMC Health and Nutrition business, including Global Head of Marketing in 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:50 IST
FMC Corporation appoints Ravi Annavarapu as President of FMC India
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture science firm FMC Corporation on Thursday announced the appointment of Ravi Annavarapu as the new president of FMC India. The appointment is effective July 1, 2021. ''Annavarapu will be responsible for the company's business strategy and performance in India. He will succeed Pramod Thota, who is taking on the role of president of FMC U.S.A,'' the company said in a statement. Annavarapu, who currently holds the position of Director of Sales and Marketing in FMC India, has been elevated now. Annavarapu joined FMC in 2013 as director of Corporate Strategy and Development and held senior commercial roles in the former FMC Health and Nutrition business, including Global Head of Marketing in 2016. Two years later, he relocated from the US to India as director of Marketing, Strategy, and Business Development, and was named to his most recent position in 2019. US-based FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021