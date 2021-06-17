Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:08 IST
Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team.
"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.
Advertisement
"It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympic Games
- Rafa Nadal
- Wimbledon
- Nadal
- Spain
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter removes Nigerian president's 'abusive' civil war post
Nigerian govt accuses Twitter of double standards, supporting secessionists
Twitter launches subscription offering in Canada, Australia
Twitter starts subscription service in Canada, Australia
14 Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers (Real & Active)