Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:08 IST
Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team.

"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.

"It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."

