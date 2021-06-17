Left Menu

Lordstown Motors says it has no binding purchase orders from customers

Updated: 17-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:48 IST
Lordstown Motors, which had recently raised concerns about its ability to remain in business, said on Thursday it does not have any binding purchase orders or commitments from customers.

The clarification comes a couple of days after President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association that the company has "firm" and "binding" orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

