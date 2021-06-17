U.N. alarmed at sharp deterioration in Myanmar human rights environment
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:38 IST
The United Nations in Myanmar said on Thursday it was alarmed by recent acts of violence in the country that illustrated a sharp deterioration in the human rights environment there.
"The United Nations in Myanmar calls for those responsible for human rights violations to be held accountable, including the perpetrators and their chain of command," it said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- The United Nations
Advertisement