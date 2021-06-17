U.S. Supreme Court rules for Catholic group in LGBT rights dispute
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court embraced religious rights over LGBT rights on Thursday by ruling in favor of a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to become foster parents.
The 9-0 ruling was a victory for Catholic Social Services, part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The organization accused the Democratic-governed city of violating the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and religion.
