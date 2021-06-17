Drone corporation to help departments get aerial surveys done: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said his government has formed a ''drone corporation'', which will help departments in getting an aerial survey of various activities done.

The aerial survey of the law and order situation, forests, agriculture and other activities can be done under the initiative.

Under the programme, 100 drones will be procured in the first phase. The equal number of drones will be procured in the next phase, he told reporters here on the completion of 600 days of the BJP-JJP government.

Any government department can approach the Drone Corporation of Haryana for an aerial survey, he said. Khattar also said an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre will be given for the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in place of millet. The production of millet is increasing in the state, so this time the government has decided that farmers who grow pulses and oilseeds in place of it will be given an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre, the CM said. He said the area under paddy cultivation came down by 94,000 acres after the government started "Mera Pani, Meri Virasat Yojana". This year, a target of two lakh acres has been set, he stated. The CM also reiterated that the Centre's farm laws have no adverse impact on the farming sector as being propagated.

The CM said at a meeting he told progressive farmers that they should start farming under the laws and if there are any adverse impact, then these can be reconsidered. Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Khattar said his government procured 11 crops, for which the payment was directly into the accounts of farmers. Farmers have been paid Rs 1,700-1,800 crore directly into their bank accounts, he said.

