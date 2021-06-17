Left Menu

Injured elephant shifted to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, treatment begins

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:18 IST
Injured elephant shifted to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, treatment begins
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year old tusker, which was captured in Gudalur forest area about 80 kms from here, was shifted to an elephant camp in Mudumalai Tirger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Thursday and being treated for its injuries.

The health condition of the injured animal is being assessed by a team of expert vets from TANUVAS, forest officials said.

There is an extensive chronic wound in the tail region and swelling in left hind leg, with the pachyderm highly debilitated, they said.

The elephant is being treated as per the advice from TANUVAS team.

The male elephant got its back injured and was moving around the area over the last three years.

Considering its plight, the forest department decided to tranquilise it and take it to the Theppakadu camp.

However, the jumbo proved elusive, even fruits laced with medicines kept in its path did not work.

It was then captured with the help of two 'Kumki' elephants on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021