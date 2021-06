Soccer-Denmark v Belgium teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (captain), Thomas Meunier; Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

