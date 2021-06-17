Left Menu

Centre amends Cable TV Network Rules, Self-Regulatory Bodies To Be Recognized

The Centre on Thursday issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 to provide a statutory mechanism for the redressal of grievances and complaints relating to content broadcast by television channels in accordance with the provisions of the Cable Television Network Act (CTN), 1995.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:49 IST
Centre amends Cable TV Network Rules, Self-Regulatory Bodies To Be Recognized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 to provide a statutory mechanism for the redressal of grievances and complaints relating to content broadcast by television channels in accordance with the provisions of the Cable Television Network Act (CTN), 1995. Tweeting about the notification Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said: "The MIB_India has also decided to recognize Statutory Bodies of TV channels under CTN Rules."

As per the notification, the Cable Television Network Rules amendments will be "transparent and benefit the citizens." At present, there is an institutional mechanism by way of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to address grievances of citizens relating to violation of the Programme/Advertising Codes under the Rules.

Various broadcasters have also developed similar internal self-regulatory mechanisms for addressing grievances. "However, a need was felt to lay down a statutory mechanism for strengthening the grievance redressal structure. Some broadcasters had also requested for giving legal recognition to their associations/bodies," the statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting read.

It further cited a Supreme Court order in the matter of "Common Cause Vs Union of India & Others" that 'expressed satisfaction over the existing mechanism of grievance redressal set up by the Central Government' and had advised the framing of appropriate rules to formalize the complaint redressal mechanisms. "Self-regulating bodies of broadcasters would be registered with the Central Government," it added.

At present, there are over 900 television channels that have been granted permission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, all of which are required to comply with the Programme and Advertising Code laid down under the Cable Television Network Rules. "The above notification is significant as it paves the way for a strong institutional system for redressing grievances while placing accountability and responsibility on the broadcasters and their self-regulating bodies," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021