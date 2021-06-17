Left Menu

Jammu's Litchi farmers say crop outputs, profits doubled with aid from Horticulture Department

Litchi farming in Jammu district has proven to be a boon for farmers, who say it has led to doubling of their incomes.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:16 IST
Virender Sharma, a farmer in Jammu with his litchi crop(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Litchi farming in Jammu district has proven to be a boon for farmers, who say it has led to doubling of their incomes. With the support of the Horticulture Department, different subsidies are provided to leechi farmers in order to maximize their profits.

Many farmers in the villages of Marh and Akhnoor area in Jammu say they have shifted to leechi farming from sowing traditional crops like wheat and paddy. There are around 1500-2000 farmers growing litchi in Jammu and the fruit crop has been planted on an area of 500 hectare, informed Vijay Kumar, District Horticulture Officer. "We set up litchi villages 2-3 years ago and provided farmers with training first. There are around 1500-2000 farmers. Plants were given from government nursery along with subsidies under various schemes to grow the fruit. In Jammu district, litchi has been planted on 500 hectares," Kumar told ANI.

He further added that the Horticulture Planning and Marketing department guide people on packing, grading and where to sell their produce. The litchi village was started in Floura village, and the farmers were sent for training outside the union territory. According to the Horticulture Officer, the farmers were given best quality plants and also subsidy worth Rs 50,000 per hectare on which 150 trees were planted. "Rs 90,000 subsidy was given on borewell which was used for irrigation, Rs 2 lakh subsidy was given for grading and packing. Polygreen houses were also provided to farmers," he said.

Virender Sharma, a farmer in Jammu stressed that by starting litchi farming, the income of the farmers has doubled. "Another added benefit is that it is a one-time investment," he said. "Our forefathers used to grow wheat and paddy. In 2011, this litchi farming was started. Fruit-bearing capacity has come to 70-80 per cent. We are getting 60 to 70 kg fruit from one tree and we earn a profit of Rs 5000-6000 from one plant. We have planted 150 trees. Our income has surely doubled. Another added benefit is that it is a one-time investment. There is a nominal expenditure in litchi farming," Sharma added.

He further assured that officials from the Horticulture department keep visiting the villages on a timely basis. "They make sure everything is going well with litchi farming and ensure good income for farmers. They conduct tours for farmers also so that they can learn what farmers outside the union territory are doing," Sharma said. Another litchi farmer, Dev Raj said that the income doubles every year and leechi farming proves to be of significant benefit.

"By growing paddy we did not earn much profit. After growing litchi, we have received increased benefit as income doubles with every passing year. We have a surety of increasing income and we only have to plant it once. With paddy we have to plant seeds every six months," he said. (ANI)

