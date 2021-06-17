Left Menu

Parliamentary panel members question top govt officials over rising prices of petroleum products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:28 IST
Parliamentary panel members question top govt officials over rising prices of petroleum products
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several members of a parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned top Petroleum Ministry officials over rising prices of petroleum products and what is being done to check it, sources said.

Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor and top officials of state-run firms IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and GAIL appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas Affairs.

Several committee members, primarily those from opposition parties, posed questions on the frequent rise in prices of petroleum products and said that it was severely impacting household budget of common people, according to the sources.

Ministry officials told the panel that prices of petroleum products are linked to international crude prices, sources said.

A member from the opposition strongly countered the officials' argument and said that even when the international crude prices come down, the prices in domestic market remain on the higher side, sources said.

Some members also said the decision on revising petroleum prices is often taken based on elections.

According to the sources, it was raised in the meeting that petrol price is above Rs 100 per litre in as many as seven states while it is hovering around Rs 100 in many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021