LG Manoj Sinha congratulates J&K mountaineers for scaling Mt Everest

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated Mahfooz Ilahi Hajam and Mohammad Iqbal Khan for scaling Mount Everest. ''I extend my heartiest congratulations to Sh. Mahfooz Ilahi Hajam from Kulgam & Sh. Mohd Iqbal Khan from Kupwara for successfully scaling Mount Everest. Hope their feat will further inspire more youngsters to make J&K and the nation proud in the field of adventure & explorations,'' Sinha tweeted. Hajam and Khan from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIMWS) were part of an expedition to Mount Everest that reached the summit on June 1.

