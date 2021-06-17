Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard rescues 16 crew of sinking MV Mangalam near Revdanda port

The MRCC team initiated a rescue operation with ICG Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan pressed into action.

Updated: 17-06-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:56 IST
Indian Coast Guard rescues 16 crew of sinking MV Mangalam near Revdanda port
Two ICG Chetak helicopters were also deployed from the Indian Coast Guard Air Station, Daman. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued all 16 crew of sinking MV Mangalam near Revdanda port of Maharashtra on June 17, 2021. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai had received information from Indian flagged MV Mangalam that the vessel was partially sinking with 16 crew onboard around three kms from Revdanda Port.

The MRCC team initiated a rescue operation with ICG Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan pressed into action. Two ICG Chetak helicopters were also deployed from the Indian Coast Guard Air Station, Daman. Braving gusting monsoon winds, ICG carried out a swift sea-air coordinated operation and saved 16 lives.

The rescued crew was taken to Revdanda and administered first aid. All crew are safe and healthy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

