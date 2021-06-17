Left Menu

19 remote Siachen hamlets get electricity

PTI | Leh | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:17 IST
Nineteen remote hamlets in the Siachen area, which houses the highest and coldest battlefield in the world, has been electrified, officials said.

The hamlets in Leh district were electrified with supply from the Chamshen micro-hydel project (MHP).

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy funded the Chamshen project under the Ladakh Renewable Energy Initiative (LREI).

Power Secretary Ravinder Kumar said the electrification of these villages would result in the phasing out of three DG sets.

It would also help the Union Territory of Ladakh inch closer towards achieving the carbon-neutrality target, he said.

The secretary added that surplus power from the project could be supplied to the Army in border areas.

The 19 electrified villages are Chamshen, Kuri, Charasa, Burma, Pinchimik, Hasara, Kyagar, Sumooor, Lakjung, Tirith, Tyaksha, Panamik, Tirisha, Hargyam, Fukpochey, Kobet, Ayee, Aranu, and Sasoma.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

