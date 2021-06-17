Left Menu

HC quashes bids to set up solar power projects in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:19 IST
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday quashed the Request for Selection (RfS) notification floated by the state government for setting up 6,400 MW solar power projects in the state and directed that fresh bids be called.

The Court also directed the AP Green Energy Corporation Ltd to come out with fresh power purchase agreements in this regard.

Justice M Ganga Rao passed the orders on a petition by Tata Power Renewable Energy, which contended that the RfS notification was not in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003 and also the guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding process for procurement of power from grid-connected solar power projects.

The APGECL had in November last year invited bids for setting up 6,400 MW of solar power plants in different districts of the state.

On February 4 this year, APGECL said it finalised bids for development of 5,800 MW solar power plants with the successful bidders, including NTPC and Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Ltd, offering to supply solar power at tariffs ranging from Rs 2.47 per kWh to Rs 2.58 kWh.

The state government proposed to develop solar energy parks at various locations on build-operate-transfer basis to produce 10,000 MW of power, to be utilised for the agricultural sector needs.

In the first phase, the Corporation invited tenders for development of 6,400 MW of solar power at 10 locations in Prakasam, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts and received 24 bids.

