Jharkhand govt ramping up health infrastructure, holding discussion with experts to prepare for 3rd COVID wave

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday reviewed health infrastructure which is being upgraded across the state and held discussion with experts to prepare for the third possible 3rd COVID wave.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:20 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore. (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday reviewed health infrastructure which is being upgraded across the state and held discussion with experts to prepare for the third possible 3rd COVID wave. As per a statement, Soren has regular conversations with experts and doctors from across the nation to understand the nature, impact and preparations needed to fight against the anticipated third wave.

"Experts anticipate that in the third wave children are at greater risk whereas this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected. Experts suggest that the Coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications," the statement said. The state government is on high alert regarding this matter, it said, adding that efforts are being undertaken to enhance and up-grade the existing medical infrastructure. The government is also working on generating awareness among people.

Regarding infection in children, the government said that most children infected with Covid-19 may not show any symptoms or may exhibit very mild symptoms. Common symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, running nose, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, etc. "Due to the tender age, children are unable to explain their symptoms, but the parents need to be on alert about any such symptom," it said.

It further recommends measures that can be taken at home, such as giving kids honey mixed with milk, paying close attention to their hygiene, and boiling neem leaves in water for their baths. (ANI)

