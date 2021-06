BRIEF-Carnival Discloses Breach Of Personal Data On Guests And Crew - Bloomberg

Carnival Corp:

* CARNIVAL DISCLOSES BREACH OF PERSONAL DATA ON GUESTS AND CREW - BLOOMBERG

Advertisement

* CARNIVAL DETECTED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO ITS COMPUTER SYSTEMS THREE MONTHS AGO- BLOOMBERG

Also Read: BRIEF-Robinhood Markets Is Said To Now Target July For IPO - Bloomberg News

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)