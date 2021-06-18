Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but aims for Olympics - media

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Women's tennis world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Wimbledon championship but says she will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics, British media reported on Thursday.

Osaka quit the French Open despite a first round victory after organisers fined her when she refused to attend mandatory post-match press conferences. She said unsympathetic questioning in the aftermath of games impacted her mental wellbeing.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

