Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but aims for Olympics - media
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:46 IST
Women's tennis world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Wimbledon championship but says she will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics, British media reported on Thursday.
Osaka quit the French Open despite a first round victory after organisers fined her when she refused to attend mandatory post-match press conferences. She said unsympathetic questioning in the aftermath of games impacted her mental wellbeing.
