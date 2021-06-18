Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP Poots to step down
The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots is to step down just three weeks after taking power, he said in a statement.
"I have asked the party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected," Poots said.
