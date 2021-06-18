Left Menu

Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP Poots to step down

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 18-06-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 01:43 IST
The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots is to step down just three weeks after taking power, he said in a statement.

"I have asked the party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected," Poots said.

