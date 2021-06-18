Left Menu

Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show to air on Thursday that she will always be his biggest fan. It was a general difference of opinions on a few things," she said. She denied recent rumors that she was now dating CNN host Van Jones or Colombian singer Maluma.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 06:30 IST
Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan
  • Country:
  • United States

Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show to air on Thursday that she will always be his biggest fan. Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

Shortly after finishing shooting for the final season of the E! reality show, Kardashian filed for divorce in February from rapper West citing irreconcilable differences in their marriage of almost seven years. The couple agreed to share custody of their four children. Asked about their relationship now, Kardashian said; "We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much... I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."

The beauty business billionaire last week posted a throwback picture of a young West on her Instagram account to mark the rapper's 44th birthday. Kardashian declined on the reunion show to go into detail about the breakdown of the marriage. "It wasn't one specific thing. It was a general difference of opinions on a few things," she said.

She denied recent rumors that she was now dating CNN host Van Jones or Colombian singer Maluma. "I am not dating anyone, not Van Jones, not Maluma," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
3
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021