Powering life beyond the equator: PT. GH EMM Indonesia sets an aim to drive sustainable growth

With a net capacity of 2150MW, the coal-fired steam power plant supplies 7 of the overall energy used by almost 8.5 million people in Central and South Sumatra.PH GHEMMI Indonesia pioneered better usage of low-quality lignite coal as the main fuel for Simpang Belimbing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:05 IST
Established in 2008, PT. GH EMM Indonesia, a joint venture between China Shenhua Energy and PT Energi Musi Makmur, is committed to providing enough power for Indonesia's national electricity company, the Indonesian government, and its people.

As one of the independent power producers in Indonesia, the company owns the Simpang Belimbing power plant, Indonesia's first mine-mouth power plant located in the remote Muara Enim Regency of South Sumatra Province. With a net capacity of 2⨉150MW, the coal-fired steam power plant supplies 7% of the overall energy used by almost 8.5 million people in Central and South Sumatra.

PH GHEMMI Indonesia pioneered better usage of low-quality lignite coal as the main fuel for Simpang Belimbing. The company also adheres to the principle of ''caring for the environment'' throughout its operation and maintenance of the power plant. It monitors and minimizes environmental impacts of operations from upstream to downstream with an aim to make sustainable contributions to environmental protection. Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXNsAtX8r-A Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535706/CHN_ENERGY_Logo.jpg

