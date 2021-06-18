Left Menu

PM Modi launches crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the six customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday through video conferencing under the Skill India scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 11:44 IST
PM Modi launches crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers
PM Modi launches Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the six customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday through video conferencing under the Skill India scheme. According to the Prime Minister's office, under the Customized Crash Course programme, the government will start 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion. The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021