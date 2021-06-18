Woodcutter given life-long jail term in HP’s Gudiya rape-cum-murder case
A 28-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment till death in the infamous Gudiya case involving the rape and murder of a schoolgirl four years ago.A Shimla court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on convict Anil Kumar alias Nillu, a woodcutter. The victim was raped and killed in a forested area in Shimlas Kotkhai while she was on her way home from school on July 4, 2017.
- Country:
- India
A 28-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment till death in the infamous Gudiya case involving the rape and murder of a schoolgirl four years ago.
A Shimla court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on convict Anil Kumar alias Nillu, a woodcutter. Special Judge Rajeev Bhardwaj pronounced the order in the presence of the convict.
The court had convicted Anil earlier on April 28 in the case of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl. The heinous crime had triggered an outrage all over Himachal Pradesh. The victim was raped and killed in a forested area in Shimla's Kotkhai while she was on her way home from school on July 4, 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Gudiya
- Rajeev Bhardwaj
- Anil Kumar
ALSO READ
SC quashes sedition FIR lodged against journalist Vinod Dua by local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.
Tourism stakeholders gather in Shimla to discuss their demands from Himachal govt
Himachal CM condoles demise of BJP MLA Narinder Bragta
Covid: 18 more deaths, 357 new cases in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Narinder Bragta dies of COVID-19