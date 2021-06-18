Left Menu

RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meet to take place from July 9-13

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a 5-day-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot from July 9 to July 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:17 IST
RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meet to take place from July 9-13
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a 5-day-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot from July 9 to July 13.

In the meetings, senior leaders of the Sangh will discuss several issues at Deen Dayal Shodh Sansthan's Aarogya Dham. According to sources, in these meetings, issues like water crisis, environmental safety and the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab can be discussed.

Political situations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be the major points of discussion. These meetings will also review the relief work done by the Sangh, Sewa Bharti, and other associated organisations in the times of COVID pandemic. Also, the leaders will prepare a roadmap for the preparations to combat the third possible COVID wave.

In view of the COVID situation and guidelines in place, a very limited number of people, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Krishna Kumar, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, etc., will attend the 5-day-long meeting in person. Besides them, all the senior Pracharaks and Prant Pracharaks will attend the meeting virtually.

This is one of the three main meetings of the RSS leaders. The other two include Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which takes place around Holi and Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, which is conducted around Diwali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

