Eight held over fatal gas explosion in central China

Eight people, including a top official of a gas company, have been detained in connection with a gas explosion that killed 25 people in central China's Hubei Province earlier this week, authorities said on Friday.

The general manager of the gas company, surnamed Huang, is among the detained, according to a statement issued by the city government of Shiyan.

The initial investigation found that the company -- which is affiliated to China Gas, a major distributor and operator of natural gases and liquefied petroleum to residents and businesses -- did not strictly perform gas pipeline patrols and checks as required and there were serious flaws in the operation of related facilities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The blast rocked a two-story trade market building in a residential community in Zhangwan District of Shiyan on the early morning of June 13, leaving 25 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Further investigation is underway, the report said.

