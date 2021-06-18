Left Menu

India to have sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug to treat patients of Mucormycosis

Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April 2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June 2021.

India to have sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug to treat patients of Mucormycosis
Amphotericin B drug is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

"On 16th June 2021, active cases of Mucormycosis were 27,142. Even in the future, if cases of Black fungus increases, India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug and other drugs which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis. India has increased domestic production remarkably by more than fivefold. Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April 2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June 2021. While increasing domestic production, India also placed the order to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin Bvials through M/s Mylan. India is leaving no stone unturned to boost the availability of Amphotericin B drugs in the country'', said Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers.

https://twitter.com/mansukhmandviya/status/1405803653877813248?s=19

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers has allocated a total of 7,28,045 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and Central institutions till 17th June 2021. Amphotericin B drug is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

