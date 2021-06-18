Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open after hawkish Bullard remarks

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and it would take the Fed several meetings to figure out how to pare back stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.7 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 33622.7. The S&P 500 fell 17.1 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 4204.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.4 points, or 0.45%, to 14096.929 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

