Punjab accepts recommendations of its sixth pay panel

The Punjab government on Friday decided to implement a majority of the recommendations of its sixth Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016, a move that will benefit over five lakh serving and retired employees. According to a statement, the minimum pay for state government employees will increase from Rs 6,950 to Rs 18,000 per month. The disbursal of salaries and pensions under the new structure will begin from July 1. The move comes months before Punjab goes to the Assembly polls next year.

''The move will benefit over 5.4 lakh serving and retired state government employees,'' the statement said after the cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh decided to accept the majority of the recommendations of the Pay Commission.

Advertisement

"With this decision, taken today at the state cabinet meeting, the Amarinder Singh government has fulfilled another major promise to people, despite the precarious financial health of the state," said the statement.

The implementation will entail 2.59 times increase in salaries and pensions over the previous pay commission recommendations, with an annual increment rate of three per cent, resulting in pay scales of all existing employees continuing to be higher than in neighbouring Haryana, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)