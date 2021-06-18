Govt-owned rice mill campus will get facelift soon: Minister

Left Menu

PTI | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:54 IST
The modern rice mill campus owned by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) at Erukkur near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district would get a facelift soon, said State Minister for Civil Supplies R Chakrapani on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Erukkur after inspecting the unit, the Minister said the rice mill campus recently got silos at a cost of Rs 64.27 crore with a storage capacityof 50,000 metric tonnes of rice.

''We have found that the silos have not been put to full use. We will take steps to utilise them fully. The District Collector and the TNCSC officials will ensure that,'' he said.

The Minister further said the government has taken steps to ensure that the farmers were not made to wait for long hours at the paddy procurement centres and that they were being paid without any delay.

Civil Supplies Commissioner R Anandkumar, Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha and other officials were present.

