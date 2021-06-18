Left Menu

Soccer-Croatia v Czech Republic teams

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:21 IST
Soccer-Croatia v Czech Republic teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between Croatia and Czech Republic in Glasgow on Friday. Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain); Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Josip Brekalo

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Holes; Vladimir Darida (captain), Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

