Soccer-Croatia v Czech Republic teams
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:21 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between Croatia and Czech Republic in Glasgow on Friday. Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain); Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Josip Brekalo
Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Holes; Vladimir Darida (captain), Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick
