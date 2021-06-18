Merchant vessel off Kerala coast faces power outage, asks ICG for help
- Country:
- India
A merchant vessel off the Kasaragod coast in Kerala asked the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for help on Friday after it witnessed a blackout due to a power outage, according to an official statement.
A team of officials from the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has reached the vessel -- which has a total of 14 crew members -- to rectify the power outage issue, the statement noted.
''The ICG swiftly responded to SOS call from MV JSW Mihirgad with 14 crew facing total blackout due to power failure off Kasaragod,'' the coast guard wrote on Twitter.
''ICG helicopter airlifted CSL team & gadgets for analysis from Mangalore & disembarked on ship amidst inclement weather. Rectification in progress,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CSL team & gadgets
- Mangalore &
- Kerala
- Indian Coast
- Kasaragod
ALSO READ
Kerala retains top rank in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, Bihar worst performer
Kerala retains top rank in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, Bihar adjudged worst performer.
Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD DG M Mohapatra.
Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD
Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21: Kerala retains top rank, Bihar worst performer