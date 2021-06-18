Arjun Munda to inaugurate Second National Sickle Cell Conclave

The Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will virtually inaugurate the Second National Sickle Cell Conclave on 'Sickle Cell Disease' tomorrow. The Conclave is being held to mark the World Sickle Cell Day observed on 19th June 2021 every year. MoS, Tribal Affairs, Smt Renuka Singh Saruta will deliver a special address on Sickle Cell Disease at the event.

The Conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Novartis, Apollo Hospitals, Piramal Foundation, GASCDO and NASCO. The virtual conclave will be livestreamed on YouTube and the Facebook page of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Sickle cell disease (SCD), which is the most prevalent inherited blood disorder, is widespread amongst many tribal population groups in India, posing a considerable health burden in several states. While there are several cost-effective interventions, which have dramatically reduced morbidity and mortality from SCD in India, the access to care for SCD in the tribal regions of India is limited.

The disease in India is prevalent predominantly in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, western Odisha, eastern Gujarat and in pockets of the Nilgiri Hills in north Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This year's event is being held after last year's successful rollout of a National Webinar on Sickle Cell Disease. Shri Arjun Munda will also flag off virtually mobile vans for screening of Sickle Cell Disease.

The event will feature discussions about the latest advances and future trends in the treatment of SCD in vulnerable patient population, especially women and children. It will bring together like-minded individuals/organizations to discuss the future of SCD care and ways to alleviate the sufferings of SCD patients.

The flagship event will bring together top government officials, stakeholders including the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, FICCI, Novartis, Apollo Hospitals, Piramal Foundation, GASCDO, NASCO as well as experts/clinicians to discuss ways and means to enhance awareness, prevention and management initiatives -- especially among women and children -- along with recent advances in SCD management. The program will include a panel discussion featuring leading clinicians, advocates and policymakers who are focused on delivering high-quality healthcare to people living with SCD.

The conclave will visualize a roadmap for streamlining guidelines and for effective management of sickle cell disease through the Continuum of Care approach in India.

