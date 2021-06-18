Maha: Licenses of 8 seed sellers canceled in Latur

The Maharashtra agriculture department on Friday canceled the licenses of eight seed sellers in Latur for alleged violation of rules during an inspection, an official said.

These shops are based in Katgaon, Pimpalphata, Palashi, Nalegaon and Nilanga, he added.

The inspection was carried out to ensure farmers get seeds in time and at government approved rates for the current Kharif season, the official said.

''The irregularities found include non-display of sales license and price lists, non-storage of seeds, chemical fertilizers and pesticides, as well as not updating the stock register etc. Action was taken under Seed Act 1966, Seed Rules 1968, Seed Control Order 1983, Fertilizer Control Order 1985 and Pesticides Act 1968 and Pesticides Rules 1971,'' he said.

